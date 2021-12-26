Tim Boyle to start Week 16 against the Falcons by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports with Jared Goff testing positive for COVID-19, Tim Boyle will start in Week 16 against the Falcons.

Goff tested positive for the virus on Monday, landing him on the Lions’ COVID-19 injured reserve list. With 13 games played, Goff leads Detroit with 3,007 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. In comparison, Boyle has played two games, picked up 77 passing yards, and has yet to throw for a touchdown.

Additionally, Detroit is 26th in the NFL for passing with 2,823 this season. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Boyle is a +900 to score a touchdown.

The Lions are the second-worst team in the league, with a record of 2-11. However, they are coming off a 30-12 win over Arizona in Week 15.

Detroit is bad, and losing Goff makes them worse. The Lions’ offense will be less effective with Boyle behind center.

If you want the latest odds for Detroit vs. Atlanta, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see if you can find an opening.