Tobias Harris Expected to Return to the Lineup vs. Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris returns to the lineup after his one-game absence due to a non-COVID-related illness. That means that Harris will be active against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, although Tyrese Maxey will be unavailable due to a non-COVID illness.

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 6, 2021

Harris ranks second on the Sixers in scoring and third in rebounds and assists while averaging the second-most court time. The 29-year-old returns in a good spot, getting a matchup with the 27th-opponent ranked Hornets, setting Harris to exceed his 35.7 FanDuel Fantasy point average. Harris carries a $7,600 salary on the main slates tonight on FanDuel.

Georges Niang moves back into a reserve role, with Harris expected back in the starting lineup. Niang remains a valuable secondary contributor for the 76ers, averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in almost 25 minutes per game.

The 76ers are sliding a little, dropping four of their past 10 games. The betting line implies that the 76ers are in a good spot to snap out of that funk tonight, as they enter the contest as -7.5 favorites.