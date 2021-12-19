Tony Pollard is expected to play in Week 15 against the Giants by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Tony Pollard is expected to play in Week 15 against the Giants.

The plan is for Tony Pollard to give it a go today against the #Giants, barring a setback this morning, per source. Ezekiel Elliott will start, but they’d like to get Pollard a couple dozen snaps and Corey Clement will play, too. A group effort. https://t.co/4SHxEHnseK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2021

Pollard was inactive for Week 14 due to a torn plantar fascia. He is officially listed as questionable but was able to practice in a limited capacity. It looks like Dallas is planning on him playing but will most likely limit his carries.

Pollard’s 602 rushing yards are second behind Ezekiel Elliott’s 810, but his 5.6 yards per carry is the highest of any back on the team. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Pollard is a -130 to score a touchdown against New York, while Elliott is a -114 to go over/under 14.5 rush attempts.

The Cowboys sit in first in the NFC East on a two-game win streak, while the Giants are last in the division and have lost two straight.

A win for Dallas will bring them one step closer to clinching the division title, which could happen Tuesday depending on the result of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles’ game. You can check the odds for both contests at FanDuel Sportsbook.