Towns, Edwards, and Russell headline 9 Timberwolves available out of COVID-19 protocols by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA’s injury report for Tuesday has all nine Timberwolves players that were in health and safety protocols listed as available. The NBA reduced its quarantine rules for asymptomatic players from ten days to six. Included in those nine players are Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. Towns, Edwards, and Russell, are Minnesota’s top three scorers, with Towns leading the team averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

The Timberwolves snapped a two-game losing skid on Monday without its stars, beating the Celtics 108-103. The lack of available players saw Minnesota sign Greg Monroe to a ten-day contract Monday. It was his first NBA game since May of 2019.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are a +132 against the Knicks. This game will be the second of a back-to-back for Minnesota. They’re in eighth place in the Western Conference but sit just below .500 with a 16-17 record.

Minnesota getting nine players back is sure to move the lines. Make sure to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up-to-date with the latest NBA odds.