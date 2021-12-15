Tyler Herro Ruled Out Wednesday vs. 76ers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tyler Herro sidelined by bruised quadriceps; Heat down to 10 available vs. 76ers. https://t.co/Of6T2QaXdr Erik Spoelstra, "He's not being sent home, but he's sore." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 15, 2021

The Heat are going to be without a host of key options for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the 76ers. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were ruled out on Tuesday, and Herro has been downgraded from questionable to out with a quad injury. That leaves the team without their three highest-usage players.

That’s going to open up a ton of fantasy value with the rest of the roster. Kyle Lowry stands out as the biggest beneficiary. He’s increased his production to a team-high 1.07 FanDuel points per minute with all three players off the court. He should be a popular target at just $7,000 on Wednesday’s DFS slate.

Additionally, guys like Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus could also see a boost in playing time. All three players have a chance to provide value at minimal price tags on FanDuel.

The Heat are currently listed as seven-point underdogs vs. the 76ers on FanDuel Sportsbook.