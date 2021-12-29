Will This Be Aaron Rodgers's Last Season? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

During Wednesday’s session with the media, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was non-committal on his future beyond this year. The three-time MVP could potentially call it a career after 17 seasons. At 38, Rodgers continues to play at a high level. He currently leads all quarterbacks with a 67.8 Total QBR.

Aaron Rodgers “not ruling out” retiring after this season pic.twitter.com/KaVDhXMiPw — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 29, 2021

One statistic that certainly stands out is his 33:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Although he’s won only one Super Bowl, Rodgers is often regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history. The former California product has guided Green Bay to the best record in the league at 12-3. There was always the possibility that Rodgers would sit out this season until the Packers front office made some concessions to lure him back into the fold.

Green Bay has finished each of the past two seasons with a 13-3 record. Unfortunately, it failed to make it past the NFC Championship on both occasions. If the Packers can go all the way and win another Super Bowl, Rodgers might decide to ride off into the sunset.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists their odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy at +450, and Rodgers is the odds on favorite to win the league’s MVP at -175.