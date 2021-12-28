Wizards' Montrezl Harrell Enters COVID Protocols by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Wizards center, Montrezl Harrell, is now in the league’s health and safety protocols. Harrell is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds despite only starting three games. The Louisville product leads the team with a 25.18 player efficiency rating (PER).

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He's the seventh player on roster to do so. Wizards play the Heat tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2021

As a result, it’s fair to say that Washington will miss his services over the next few games. After a 10-3 start, the Wizards are just 7-13 in the past 20 games. On Tuesday night, the Wizards will take on a Miami Heat team that’s currently on a three-game winning streak.

Miami’s as high as a 6.5-point favorite in the contest. While sharp bettors have yet to land on either side in the matchup, they are targeting the total currently sitting at 208.5. Although the total initially opened at 206.5, this appears to be a classic example of reverse line movement, as sharp bettors are targeting the under.

