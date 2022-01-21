49ers' Nick Bosa Clears Concussion Protocol and Will Play vs. Packers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Francisco 49ers continue to receive good news on the injury front.

49ers announced that DL Nick Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Green Bay Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

Just days after All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner declared himself “good to go,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that star edge rusher Nick Bosa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be active for Saturday’s Divisional Round clash against the Green Bay Packers.

Bosa, who notched a career-high 15.5 sacks in the regular season, originally suffered the concussion in San Francisco’s 23-17 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in last week’s Wild Card game.

His presence is a boon for a Niners pass rush that’s been striking fear into opposing offenses of late. Last week, San Francisco sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott five times, along with 14 QB hits. This came on the heels of another five-sack performance in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is hoping for more of the same against Super Bowl MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers (+450 on FanDuel Sportsbook). Rodgers has been lights out, tossing 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his past seven games. Despite the tough matchup, their recent play makes the 49ers D a high-contrarian DFS option.

