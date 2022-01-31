76ers' Joel Embiid OUT Monday vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Philadelphia 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey, star center Joel Embiid is out for Monday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies for rest purposes.

The #Sixers center will miss the game because of planned rest. https://t.co/dZShb6eOlX — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 31, 2022

This will be Embiid’s first game on the sidelines since December 13 – also against the Grizzlies.

The 27-year-old has been nothing short of remarkable for Philly this season, averaging 29.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 4.4 APG – firmly cementing himself in the MVP conversation.

Philadelphia (third in Eastern Conference) is coming off its fourth-straight victory Saturday, a 103-101 win over the Sacramento Kings – a game in which Embiid tallied 36 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. He’s now scored 30 or more points in 17 of his past 21 games.

Andre Drummond is expected to get the start in Embiid’s absence. In his previous start, Drummond played 20 minutes, racking up 28.3 FanDuel points. The 28-year-old has always been a solid per-minute producer when he’s on the floor, and at $4,400 on FanDuel, it makes sense as a salary-saving option in Monday’s DFS contests. Point guard Tyrese Maxey ($6,000 on FanDuel) and forward Tobias Harris ($8,000 FanDuel) should also see an uptick in usage, making both strong plays tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 76ers as +3.5 home underdogs and +144 on the moneyline.