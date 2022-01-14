76ers Rule Out Danny Green & Shake Milton vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 76ers will be without Danny Green and Shake Milton for Friday’s home game against the Celtics. Green is dealing with soreness in his hip, while a back injury will keep Milton out. Together, both players are contributing 17.2 points per game to the offense.

Danny Green (hip pain) and Shake Milton (back contusion) are both listed as OUT for tonight’s Sixers game vs. Boston. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) January 14, 2022

The 76ers come into this game with wins in seven of their past eight games. As for the Celtics, they’re also in decent form and riding a three-game winning streak. However, the betting edge in this head-to-head matchup lies with Philly as they’ve covered the spread in the past six meetings. Those numbers seem to have enticed sharp bettors who moved quickly to lay the points with Philadelphia as a 3.5-point home favorite.

As for the total, we’re seeing some sharp action flow to the under as it’s been bet down from 212.5 to 210.5.

