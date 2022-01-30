Bengals' Uzomah Carted Off with Knee Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is doubtful to return to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game after being carted off in the first quarter with a left knee injury — this according to the Around The NFL’s official Twitter.

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah carted to locker room with left knee injury, doubtful to return vs. Chiefshttps://t.co/Hl1NxaDFF5 pic.twitter.com/5qcIrGLLjk — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 30, 2022

Uzomah landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a pass from Cincinnati’s quarterback Joe Burrow. He managed to limp off to the sideline before ultimately being carted off.

The 29-year-old, who missed the majority of last season with a torn achilles tendon, set career-highs in both receptions (49), yards (493), and touchdowns (five), becoming an integral part of Cincy’s passing game. Uzomah carried that momentum into the postseason racking up 13 catches for 135 yards and a score in the Bengals’ two victories.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for a player who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Cincinnati currently trails the Chiefs 21-10 at the half.

