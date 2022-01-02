Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, January 2: Back Fox's Playmaking and Fade Plumlee's Limited Role by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Six games will kick off the new year in the NBA on Saturday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

De’Aaron Fox Over 4.5 Assists (-120)

After missing four straight games due to health and safety protocols in the middle of December, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been a bit lackluster in his return to the court. Yet, he is still dominating this assists total on the season, and as a player who averaged 7.2 assists per game last year, he’s a player that has the playmaking capability to breeze past this number. Fox is 22-11 to the over on this total this season and it feels like a solid buy-low spot on a veteran who knows how to create for others. Take him to beat this number on Sunday night against the Miami Heat.

Mason Plumlee Under 7.5 Points (-112)

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee may be a starter, but he is typically the last option to get a shot attempt when he is on the floor. Plumlee has taken ten field goal attempts just once on the season and has fallen under this total in 18 of his 27 appearances this year. Although he has topped 7.5 in each of his last two games, one came on a perfect seven-for-seven from the floor, something Plumlee is not doing on any sort of consistent basis. Take the big man to stay below this total on a tough matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.