Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, January 4: Playing Unders on Siakam and Haliburton

There are five NBA games on tonight, and we’ve got two player props that you should pay special attention to.

You’ll need to focus on two games for these props, Spurs vs. Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET and Kings vs. Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets.

Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the Kings in assists, averaging 6.9 a game. However, he’s averaged 10.3 assists per game over his previous ten games. At home, he’s averaging 7.6, but on the road, he only manages 5.9. Of those previous ten games, only one took place on the road. Over Haliburton’s previous ten road games, he’s averaged 6.7 assists. Tonight’s game against the Lakers is in LA.

Sacramento is 12th in NBA scoring, averaging 109.5 points per game, so Haliburton should have opportunities to pick up some assists. However, the Lakers are fourth in the league in blocks with 5.8 per game. Los Angeles is also seventh in steals, averaging 8.3 a night. The opportunities might be there for Haliburton, but the Lakers will make him work for those assists.

The projection tool tells us that Haliburton will pick up 7.1 assists against the Lakers. It gives the under a 25.9 percent edge and a five-star rating.