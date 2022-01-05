Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, January 5: Back Red-Hot Wiggins, Expect Regression From Gafford by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A hefty 11-game slate is on tap in the NBA on Wednesday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Andrew Wiggins Over 17.5 Points (-116)

Since arriving two seasons ago, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has become a reliable contributor in the team’s starting lineup. He has cleared this total in each of his past five games, and after making his return just four games ago from health and safety protocols, he has been red-hot. He is averaging 17.0 field goal attempts per game in those past four games, a hefty uptick from his season-long average of 14.5. He is getting more looks and trust within the offense, which doesn’t seem to be accounted for in this total. Take Wiggins to beat this number on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Daniel Gafford Under 13.5 Points (-118)

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford has been hyper-efficient in his previous four games for the team when on the floor. The big man has taken 30 shots and only missed three of them! It’s something that indeed isn’t sustainable, and just seven or fewer field goal attempts in three of those four games will not be enough to help him find his way above this total very often. Before this previous stretch, he had gone eight of 11 games without reaching this total, although at a lower minutes threshold. Gafford has performed well, but this total is just too lofty at this volume as his stretch of making 90 percent of his shots is simply unsustainable. Take Gafford to stay under this total on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

