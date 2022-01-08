Best NBA Prop Bets Today: Back Bridges and Harris On Short Saturday Totals by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Six games are set to tip-off on the hardwood Saturday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Miles Bridges Over 16.5 Points (-120)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has gone from a role player to the team’s leading scorer this season as he is averaging 19.5 points per game this season and has started in all 37 games this year. He is 24-13 to the over at this total, but a lack of field goal volume in recent outings may be why this number comes in so low. Two games with eight and nine field goal attempts may look troubling on the surface, but looking a bit deeper shows the true game script. Bridges only played 25 minutes in both contests, much lower than his season average of 36 minutes per game, due to each game being a 34-point loss and a 29-point victory. These lopsided outings are giving us a discounted total, and it’s worth taking advantage of. Take Bridges to beat this number against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Gary Harris Over 13.5 Points (-114)

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris has been as steady as it gets over the last ten games, scoring somewhere between 17 and 23 points in eight of those outings. It makes this total a bit confusing as he has cleared this number in ten of his last 13 games and has nearly guaranteed himself somewhere between 11 and 16 field goal attempts per game as of recent. He is an incredibly consistent scorer which is something you always look for when betting player props. Ride with Harris on Saturday and take his over on his points total against the Detroit Pistons.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.