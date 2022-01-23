Best NFL Prop Bets for Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFC Divisional Round wraps up with a grudge match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as the winner will be host to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. We look at a few player props that we believe hold some value in the action.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cooper Kupp Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-120)

It doesn’t get much more automatic as any time touchdown scorer this season than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has found the end zone in six of his last seven outings and leads the league in receiving touchdowns as well. In the Week 3 matchup between these two teams, Kupp caught two touchdowns as the Buccaneers had no chance of stopping the All-Pro pass-catcher, who is having one of the best seasons we have ever seen from a wide receiver. He leads the NFL in red-zone targets with 36, which gives us some value at -120 for him to find the end zone, especially with a team total of 23.5, which projects around three touchdowns to be scored by Los Angeles. Take Kupp to score on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Scotty Miller Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+600)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller may be a familiar name to most for his touchdown reception at the end of the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship last postseason. Miller hasn’t seen too much of the field this season with just five receptions for 38 yards along with two rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. With fellow pass-catchers Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman out and Cyril Grayson listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup, there should be some opportunity for Miller to find the end zone, as Brady has shown he trusts him in the past. Take Miller to find paydirt in this spot.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.