Bettor Wins $1.2 Million If Georgia Beats Alabama In National Title Game

The wait is almost over for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs to meet in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship.

Georgia opened as a 1-point favorite in Las Vegas and professional money quickly bet the line up to Georgia -3 within 24 hours of the market opening. There has since been some resistance on Alabama +3 at some sportsbooks with the market bouncing between -2.5 and -3.

The consensus spread and total are Georgia -3 with an over/under of 52.5.

CFB national title game point spreads

Caesars: -2.5 (-115)

WynnBET: -2.5 (-115)

FanDuel: -2.5 (-120)

DraftKings: -3 (+100)

SuperBook: -3 (-102)

Circa: -3 (-105)

PointsBet: -3 (-105)

South Point: -3 (-110)

If you like Georgia, please lay 2.5 — if you like Alabama, make sure you take +3.

One sports bettor is in for a big ol’ payday if Georgia wins the whole enchilada. It was a five-leg parlay placed at PointsBet Sportsbook that will be a seven-figure loser for the house if it hits.

“The player has a $30,000 parlay at 40-1 odds,” PointsBet trading director Jay Croucher told NESN. “And the last leg is the Georgia moneyline. If that comes through, the customer will collect $1.2 million. I guess we’ll be rooting for Alabama until further notice.”

Meanwhile, celebrity sports bettor Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made an extremely large position on Alabama. According to the Action Network, the Houston-based furniture store kingpin has a combined $6.2 million wagered on the Crimson Tide moneyline.

Sheesh.

Our good friend Mattress Mack added two more HUGE bets on the National Championship game over the weekend…



$1M on Bama ML (+120) @WynnBET

$1.5M on Bama ML (+115) @CaesarsSports



Are you tailing Mack on the Tide tonight? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/i0v1jN27Nj — br_betting (@br_betting) January 10, 2022

It’s never fun betting your hard-earned money against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, but I tend to agree with the sharp money on Georgia in this spot. Alabama played an A+ game in the SEC Championship, but I trust Kirby Smart’s group to make the necessary defensive adjustments after seeing Alabama’s offense up close and personal.

And let’s not ignore the loss of Alabama star receiver John Metchie, who caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting. Metchie tore his ACL in that game and his absence will make it exponentially easier for Georgia to defend Jameson Williams, Bama’s other star wideout.

My best bet in the game is to lay the points with Georgia.

“I like Georgia, too,” Croucher said. “Sharps were all over them at the early number and that’s a pretty big adjustment from 6.5 to 3 off one result. I try and trust the full-season sample and not get too heavily biased by one game’s outcome. I feel like Georgia’s defense will play a lot better after taking Alabama’s best shot last month.”

Georgia -2.5 (-115)

RECORD: 91-78, +18.9