Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson Placed On COVID Reserve List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson was placed on the team’s COVID reserve list on Tuesday, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns placed RB D'Ernest Johnson on COVID-19 reserve and activated LB Elijah Lee from COVID-19 reserve. They also waived QB Kyle Lauletta. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 4, 2022

Despite being the third back in an offense with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt ahead of him, Johnson has been a solid contributor to the ground game throughout the season. He did well filling in for both Chubb and Hunt in two different starts this season, putting up over 100 scrimmage yards both times.

Johnson has attempted 75 rushes for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games this season. He has also hauled in 18 receptions on 24 targets for 127 yards on the year. He would also be a loss in special teams, as Johnson returned five kickoffs in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently three-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 41, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.