Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette is questionable for the Divisional Round

The Athletic’s Greg Auman reports that head coach Bruce Arians said Leonard Fournette is questionable for the Buccaneers’ divisional round.

Arians said Bucs will have to see if Fournette can go full speed on his hamstring, said Ronald Jones isn't cutting yet on his injured ankle, so both remain question marks for next weekend's game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 17, 2022

Fournette hasn’t played since December 19 due to a hamstring injury. He led the team in rushing yards with 812 and contributed eight touchdowns on the ground this season.

Tampa Bay won its final three games of the regular season and its wild card matchup against the Eagles without Fournette.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard shared carries in the Bucs wild card game. Vaughn had 17 attempts for 53 yards, while Bernard had 13 for 44.

Tampa Bay will play the winner of Monday night’s Cardinals-Rams game.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are -186 on the moneyline and down to -3.5-point favorites against Arizona. The juice (-106) suggests this game could drop to a field goal line by kick-off. On the other hand, the Bucs have the fourth-best odds at +550 to win the Super Bowl.

Arians also said that there’s a chance that All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs could play in the Bucs divisional round, but they’ll likely decide on Friday. Wirfs sprained his right ankle blocking for Vaughn against the Eagles.