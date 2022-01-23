Bucks' Grayson Allen Suspended One Game For Flagrant Foul On Bulls' Alex Caruso by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen will serve a one-game suspension for his flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game over the flagrant 2 foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that caused a fractured wrist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2022

Allen committed the flagrant against Caruso in Friday night’s win over Chicago and was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul following review. Caruso ended up suffering a wrist injury that was later reported to likely need surgery and will keep him out of action for the Bulls for six to eight weeks. Allen has a known history of dirty play as the fourth-year player was ejected from a game during his time at Duke in 2016 and an NBA Summer League game with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019 while having a past of allegedly tripping players intentionally throughout his career.

The shooting guard has averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 41 appearances on the season. In his absence against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, expect Pat Connaughton to start in Allen’s place.

