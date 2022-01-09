Bucs Sign Vita Vea to Four-Year $73 Million Extension by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have locked up a key piece of their defensive unit to a four-year extension. Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Bucs and Vita Vea agreed to a $73 million contract extension that will keep Vea in Tampa through the 2026 season.

Vea was drafted out of the University of Washington by the Bucs in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Husky has played in 49 games for Tampa since then, starting 45 of those. Vea is having a career year in 2021, setting a personal-best 4.0 sacks and matching previous highs in solo tackles and quarterback hits with one game remaining this season.

The Buccaneers have a chance to flex their defensive muscles against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. They enter the contest as -8.5 home chalk in their regular season finale. Tampa is one of the betting favorites in Super Bowl futures betting, heading into the postseason at +750 to win it all, tied for the third-best odds.

All betting information courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.