Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Calgary Flames (20-12-6) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-12-5)

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Enterprise Center

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames +120|Blues -144

Spread: Flames +1.5 (-220)|Blues -1.5 (+176)

Total: 6.5 Over (-104) Under (-118)

Odds to win Stanley Cup: Flames +2500|Blues +2500

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues Predictions and Picks

Blues -1.5

Blues Moneyline -144

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis and Picks

This will be the second meeting in four days between the clubs, with the Flames embarrassing St. Louis 7-1 at the Saddledome on Monday. Calgary followed up that performance Wednesday, notching a 6-0 road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets â a game in which they fired a franchise record 62 shots on goal. That’s the most shots fired in regulation since the Chicago Blackhawks in March of 1989. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 45 of the 46 shots he faced in the two victories, bringing his season numbers to a 2.13 GAA, to go along with .926 SV% and six shutouts.

Meanwhile, the Blues had been playing some of their best hockey before Monday’s shellacking, winning six of their past seven contests. Number one netminder Jordan Binnington was in for all seven of Calgary’s goals before finally being replaced by backup Ville Husso at the start of the third. Husso stopped all 13 shots he faced in the frame and has been confirmed as tonight’s starter. In 12 starts this season, the 26-year-old has compiled an 8-2-1 record, with a 1.88 GAA and a .943 SV%.

St. Louis will have to do a much better job of slowing down Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Over the past five games, the pair have combined for 24 points, including nine in Monday’s victory.

While it’s easy to be swayed by recency bias, one should not get too down on this Blues team after one uncharacteristic showing. St. Louis is still nine points better than Calgary on the season and is fifth in goals for with 147 (The Flames are 15th with 124). Craig Berube’s group has also been solid at home, posting a 16-4-2 mark. We’re banking on a Blues rebound and like them at -144 on the moneyline and +176 on the puckline this evening.

