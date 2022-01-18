Canadiens select Kent Hughes as new general manager by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that Kent Hughes would be their new general manager.

Kent Hughes has been named the 18th general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/2AHFwCJB8B — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 18, 2022

Hughes replaces Marc Bergevin, who was fired on November 28 following Montreal’s 6-15 start to the season. He’s reportedly signed a five-year contract with the team.

Before joining the Canadiens, Hughes was a partner and certified agent with Quartexx Management and MFive Sports before the two companies merged in 2016.

As of his hiring, he represented 20 NHL players, including Patrice Bergeron, Sammy Blais, Kris Letang, Anthony Beauvillier, and Darnell Nurse.

He joins executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton in Montreal’s front office. Gorton was hired shortly after Bergevin’s firing.

Hughes has two sons in hockey, Riley, who the Rangers drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft, and Jack, ranked seventh among North American skaters for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Habs are +275 on the moneyline against the Stars tonight in Dallas.

The Canadiens are last in the NHL with a 7-25-5 record. Montreal is last in goals per game with 2.08 and tied for last in goals allowed with 3.68.