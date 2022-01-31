Carey Price Plans on Returning This Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final feels like a long time ago, but it was the last time the Montreal Canadiens were relevant to the NHL conversation. Now, the Habs have eight wins through their first 43 games of the season and the worst record in the league.

The biggest difference between then and now is the absence of Carey Price, who has yet to play this season after requiring off-season surgery for a torn meniscus. The former Hart Trophy winner is making strides in his rehabilitation and was skating in full equipment before the Canadiens game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Price held a press conference on Sunday, noting that his goal is to play in the NHL this season. Further, Price articulated his love for Montreal and desire to get back with the team.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price says his goal is to play NHL hockey this seasonhttps://t.co/ekKXqK8yyU — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 31, 2022

Injuries to backup tendy Jake Allen have compounded the Habs’ goaltending issues. That has forced Cayden Primeau and Sam Montembeault out of their depths and is contributing to their season-long woes.

Price will be welcomed back as soon as he’s cleared to play and immediately improves the Habs’ chances on a nightly basis.

