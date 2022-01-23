Caris LeVert Ruled Out vs. Suns With Calf Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Make it two straight games without Caris LeVert. The Indiana Pacers starting shooting guard remains out against the Phoenix Suns while he continues to resolve a calf injury. Tony East confirmed the news ahead of the Pacers’ Saturday night tilt.

Caris LeVert is also OUT for the Pacers tonight. Still day to day with his calf issue. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) January 23, 2022

LeVert has been a valuable offensive contributor for the Pacers this season. The sixth-year player is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, ranking fourth on the team in Value Over Replacement Player and Win Shares, as per Basketball-Reference.

Chris Duarte started in place of LeVert last time out against the Golden State Warriors, his 26th start of the season. The former Oregon Duck put up a team-high 27 points while chipping in with seven rebounds and three assists. Duarte is expected to be back in the starting lineup against the Suns.

The 17-29 Pacers will have their hands full against the best team in the league, and that’s reflected in the betting line. FanDuel Sportsbook has Indiana listed as +13.5 underdogs for the inter-conference battle.