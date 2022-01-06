Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Player Props Vs. Spurs Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams both return to the lineup by Alexandra Francisco 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Rob Williams and Jayson Tatum both will be back for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and it shows in the betting lines.

The San Antonio Spurs are in town as 7.5-point underdogs, with the Celtics’ moneyline odds to win set at -335 despite their inconsistency thus far.

Betting on a third-straight Boston win might be a little risky for you. But looking at injury reports, data from Sportradar and betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbooks, here are some player props to consider before the 7:30 p.m. ET tip:

Robert Williams OVER 9.5 points (-115)

Williams has been on a tear of late, reaching double-digit scoring in four of his last five performances. He’s averaged 9.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in three career-games against the Spurs, but this season the big man has been let off the leash with playing time.

Jayson Tatum OVER 24.5 points (-110)

Tatum had a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double in one matchup against San Antonio this season and averages 22.6 points against them historically (eight career meetings). But in his first game back after entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols, this is more intuition than analytical. It wouldn’t be hard to imagine Tatum going off Wednesday night.