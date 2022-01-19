Celtics Odds & Edges: Props To Consider Vs. Hornets Boston defeated Charlotte in OT earlier this season by Alexandra Francisco 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics welcome some familiar faces as they host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward will play his first game back at TD Garden as a member of the Hornets since leaving Boston, but the Celtics enter the game with the edge as a -150 moneyline favorite. They’re also a three-point favorite against the spread.

Looking at data from Sportradar and betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbooks, here are some last-minute wagers to consider:

Gordon Hayward OVER 16.5 points (-110)

Hayward has averaged 18.3 points in his career against the Boston, and with no Smart or Williams in the mix, the now-Hornets forward has the opportunity to show the Celtics what they’re missing. He’s averaged 21.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in his last three games, and his former team is without some of its defensive prowess.

Dennis Schröder OVER 15.5 points (-105)

Schröder had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds in Boston’s first matchup with Charlotte this season. With his name circulating trade rumors and Smart sidelined these are decent bettors odds — especially considering Charlotte’s strength is their backcourt. Not to mention, Schröder averages 18.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds as a starter this season.