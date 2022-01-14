Celtics Rule Out Marcus Smart vs. 76ers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics announced that point guard Marcus Smart is out for Friday’s game against the 76ers as he remains in health and safety protocols.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Philadelphia:



Marcus Smart (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2022

Smart missed Boston’s last game on Wednesday when it defeated Indiana on the road, 119-100. The victory extended the Celtics’ winning streak to three games. However, Friday’s game could be tricky as they travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

After an 8-2 start to the season, the 76ers dropped to a .500 winning percentage before winning seven of their next eight games to improve to 23-17. Philadelphia is now 2.5 games out of first place in the Atlantic Division, while Boston, at 21-21, is struggling to hold on to the tenth and final seed in the playoff play-in tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the 76ers odds to win the division at +360 and +100 to win the conference. The Celtics are priced at +3200 to win the division and +3600 for the conference.