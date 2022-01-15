Chase Edmonds was limited in practice Friday for the Cardinals by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Edmonds was a limited participant in practice for the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of Cardschatter.com reports. The Cardinals may be without their top two running backs for their playoff game versus the Rams on Monday as both James Conner and Edmonds are dealing with rib injuries. Edmonds may need to show more in practice on Saturday to play Monday, and Conner seems unlikely to play right now as he has yet to practice this week. If Edmonds were able to suit up but not Conner, then Edmonds could see quite a few touches for the Cardinals.

This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season, with Cardinals defeating the Rams 37-20 in Week 4 in Los Angeles and the Rams returning the favor 30-23 on a Monday night in Week 14 in Arizona. The winner of this game could be ticketed to play the Packers next week.

The Cardinals are currently a 3.5 underdog (-105) versus the Rams on Monday. The Cards are +166 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.