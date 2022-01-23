Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon “Expected To Get A Lot Of Run” vs. Bills by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is reportedly “expected to get a lot of run” on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Keep your 👀 on the #chiefs backfield today. Expect to see a lot of the guy who went off last Sunday against the #steelers. My report on @nflgameday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/MoDKQD9y9K — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 23, 2022

With starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out on Wild Card Weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McKinnon was brought in to start and had a stellar game. He attempted 12 rushes for 61 yards to go along with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. Edwards-Helaire is now back in the lineup in his return from a shoulder injury, but it seems like head coach Andy Reid may choose to ride the hot hand on Sunday in such a big-time matchup with Buffalo.

McKinnon has accrued 25 touches for 169 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown in 13 regular season appearances this year. His first start of the season did not come until last week’s victory over the Steelers.

