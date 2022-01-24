Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu in Concussion Protocol ahead of clash with Bengals by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

FOX4’s Rob Collins reports that Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: Tyrann Mathieu is still in concussion protocol, but feels good. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) January 24, 2022

Mathieu left Sunday’s thrilling victory over the Buffalo Bills after taking a knee to the head in the first quarter. He was later ruled out and diagnosed with a concussion.

The Honey Badger, who notched three interceptions and six pass deflections in the regular season, was sorely missed, as the Chiefs’ secondary allowed second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis to explode for eight catches, 201 yards, and four touchdowns.

Although Mathieu reportedly “feels good,” there are a few hurdles to clear if the star safety hopes to be active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City’s defense will be matched up against another star quarterback in Cincy’s Joe Burrow ($7,700 on FanDuel), who torched them for 446 yards and four touchdowns at home in their first meeting back on January 2. Mathieu’s absence would be a boon to Burrow’s road DFS prospects and the Bengals chances of advancing to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

