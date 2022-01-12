Clippers' Paul George to Possibly Miss Rest of Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report notes Paul George may miss the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season.

With the possibility that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard may not return this season, the Clippers are shaping into a surprising seller at the NBA’s trade deadline. More at @BR_NBA: https://t.co/IGZhFoYSA7 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 12, 2022

George, who is dealing with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, last played in a 105-89 win over the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 22, scoring 17 points in 32 minutes of action, recording four rebounds and six assists. A primary playmaker for the Clippers, George averages 35 minutes, 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game and leads the Clippers with a 34% usage rate.

The news deals a huge blow to the Clippers, who are also without superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from ACL surgery.

With George out of the rotation, expect Reggie Jackson to play an integral role as a starter. Starting 38 games this year, Jackson averages 32 minutes, 17 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

The Clippers head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans tomorrow and are currently +2700 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.