Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be available for the Chiefs on Sunday by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chiefs have removed Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the injury report, Chiefs official website reports. Edwards-Helaire missed the game versus the Steelers last week due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, Jerick McKinnon had a big game, rushing for 61 yards on 12 carries and catching six balls for another 81 yards. McKinnon also had a receiving touchdown. The Chiefs were running out of running backs in this game as Darrell Williams had to leave the game early due to a toe injury. Williams is questionable to play versus the Bills on Sunday night.

If all of the Bills running backs are healthy, it could be quite the dilemma as coach Andy Reid may elect to go with CEH because he’s the starter, McKinnon because of how well he played last week, or ride the hot hand.

The Bills are currently a 1.5 underdog (-106) versus the Eagles on Sunday. The Bills are +110 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 53.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.