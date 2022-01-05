Curtis Lazar Opens Scoring In Bruins-Devils (For Nice Payout) The fourth-line center was +2500 as a first goal scorer by Alexandra Francisco 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Against all odds, Curtis Lazar found a way to beat a tough angle and put the Boston Bruins up 1-0 early against the New Jersey Devils.

Anyone who bet on his long chances to light the lamp first Tuesday night went up early, too.

Lazar caught Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood cheating to the near pipe as the Bruins wing attacked the right side. He snaked it into the far left post for his third goal of the season.

Check it out:

Mike Reilly was credited with the assist.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook’s pregame odds, Lazar was +500 as an anytime scorer. But at +2500 odds to open scoring for either side, a $100 bet would have paid risk takers $2,500.