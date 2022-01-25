Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information

DAL (27-20) GSW (34-13) Date: 01/25/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Chase Center

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Dallas Mavericks (140) vs. Golden State Warriors (-170) Moneyline (Current): Dallas Mavericks ( 134 ) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -158 ) Spread (Open): Dallas Mavericks (3.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-3.5) Spread (Current): Dallas Mavericks ( 3 ) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -3 ) Game Total (Open): 211.5 Game Total (Current): 210.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks ( 4600 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors ( 450 )

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Dallas Mavericks (53.54%) vs. Golden State Warriors (46.46%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DAL – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: DAL -115 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DAL – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: DAL +1 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 223.1

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!