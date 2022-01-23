David Bakhtiari Inactive Against 49ers, Jaire Alexander Will Play by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There is good and bad news for Green Bay Packers fans ahead of their Divisional Round clash with the San Francisco 49ers. Adam Schefter confirmed that David Bakhtiari wasn’t cleared to play in the contest; however, Jaire Alexander will be available for the first time since Week 4.

Packers’ CB Jaire Alexander is active tonight.



Packers’ OT David Bakhtiari is inactive tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2022

Bakhtiari was rehabilitating following an ACL injury but returned to the Packers lineup for their Week 18 meeting with the Detroit Lions. The two-time All-Pro started and played 40% of snaps in the loss, but his injury deteriorated since the regular season finale, and he won’t play on Saturday.

Alexander had to be carted off with a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 and hasn’t played since. The former Pro Bowler recorded 13 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections through his first four starts of the season.

