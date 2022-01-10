De'Aaron Fox Active vs. Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was questionable coming into Sunday night’s game with a shoulder injury. Sean Cunningham confirmed ahead of tip-off that the Kings would have their leading scorer in the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Cunningham also confirmed that Chimezie Metu would be available for the Kings.

Fox has been one of the Kings’ best players this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, starting 37 of Sacramento’s 41 games.

Sixteen of Metu’s 25 appearances have been starts, with the big man averaging 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Metu will be coming off the bench against the Trail Blazers and has a $4,100 salary on after hours slates at FanDuel. Fox has taken his usual spot in the starting lineup and has an $8,100 salary.

The Kings have lost three in a row but enter tonight’s contest as modest -1.5 road favorites. The total for the game is set at 222.5.