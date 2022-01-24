Deandre Ayton Doubtful vs. Jazz Monday by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Deandre Ayton had to be helped to the locker after suffering an ankle injury against the Detroit Pistons on January 16. That injury continues to impact his availability, as the former first-overall selection is doubtful for the Phoenix Suns game against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Suns say Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) is doubtful for tomorrow, Cam Payne (right wrist sprain) and Jae Crowder (left wrist contusion) are out. Kaminsky, Nader, Šarić remain out — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 24, 2022

Ayton has been a force on both ends of the court for the Suns. The Wildcats alum ranks second the team in scoring while contributing 1.7 Defensive Win Shares and 1.1 Defensive Box Plus/Minus, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Suns have turned to JaVale McGee without Ayton available. The veteran big man has started the past three games for Phoenix, shooting 60.0% and helping the Suns to victories in all three matchups. McGee averages 10.1 and 7.0 rebounds in just over 16 minutes of action on the season.

Monday night’s contest with be the first game of a home-and-home series between the Suns and Jazz. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game as Sunday’s schedule winds down.