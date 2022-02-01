Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder Out vs. Nets Tuesday by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s recovery from an ankle injury may have taken a turn for the worse. Ayton was questionable leading up to Sunday’s contest before eventually being ruled out. However, the Suns scratched Ayton against the Nets well in advance of Tuesday night’s contest.

Kellan Olson also confirmed that Jae Crowder would be unavailable against the Nets.

Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are listed as out for tomorrow's game against the Nets. They were listed as questionable before not playing in Sunday's win.



Landry Shamet has a right ankle sprain from last night's game and is out. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 1, 2022

Ayton has been slowed down by injuries this season, appearing in just 28 games for the Suns. Still, the former first overall selection has been a valuable contributor, ranking fifth on the team in Value Over Replacement Player and Win Shares.

Bismack Biyombo has started at center the past three games for the Suns. Biyombo has been effective, averaging 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds as a starter.

