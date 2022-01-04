Derrick Henry Update For Week 18 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that Titans running back, Derrick Henry, is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. Henry’s missed the past eight games for the Titans after fracturing his foot in Week 8 during the Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Colts. The victory moved Tennessee to 6-2 on the season, and it has managed to go 5-3 in his absence.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected at practice tomorrow, per sources. After jogging on the grass last week in cleats, another great step towards his return. I was told there's always a chance he can play against Houston, but realistically it is a longshot. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 4, 2022

In Week 17, the Titans defeated the Dolphins 34-3, and another win would lock them in for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Tennessee will finish the regular season on the road as a -10.5 point favorite against the Houston Texans. And although it’s not clear if Henry will play in the game, sharp bettors don’t seem to mind much as they’re lining up to lay the points with the visiting favorites.

