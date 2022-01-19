Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

An edge is an edge, and even though it’s not the most glamorous matchup, there’s still an implied advantage in tonight’s contest between the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. The Pistons enter tonight’s inter-conference battle on the second night of a back-to-back, but as winners in three of their past six. The Kings have won two of their past three, but those are the only two wins over their previous eight outings. That should lead to a closer than anticipated matchup at the Golden 1 Center tonight in Sacramento.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings NBA Game Information

Pistons (10-33) vs. Kings (18-28)

Date: Wednesday, January 19

Time: 10:00 P.m. ET

Golden 1 Center

TV Coverage: NBCS-CA, BSDET

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pistons +235|Kings -290

Spread: Pistons +7.5 (-110)|Kings -7.5 (-110)

Total: 222 Over (-112)|Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Pistons +50000|Kings +50000

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Pistons 47.58%|Kings 52.42%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Pistons – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Pistons – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 2 Stars

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings News and Notes

The Pistons have improved things defensively over their recent stretch, limiting their opponents to 108.2 points per game over their past six. That average is being brought up by a pair of outings against the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns, in which they scored 133 and 135 points, respectively. The Pistons are getting stops on the defensive end, as three of their past six opponents have been held to below-average shooting performances, with all three teams being held to 41.0% from the field or worse.

Detroit won’t face a ton of offensive pressure from the Kings, who have put forth some lackluster offensive efforts over the past couple of weeks. Sacramento ranks 17th in the league in shooting percentage this season but has been held beneath their season-long field goal percentage in five of their past seven. That’s impacting their ability to compete, as they have gone 2-5 straight up and 3-4 against the spread while giving up an average of 110.6 points per game over that stretch.

Based on our algorithm, the Pistons have a 47.58% chance of winning tonight, whereas their moneyline betting price of +235 comes with an implied probability of 29.85%. That leaves a significant advantage in backing the visitors on the moneyline and against the spread, which we rate as 5-star plays. There’s a more modest advantage in taking the over, rated as a 2-star play.