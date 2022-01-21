Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Despite being one of the worst teams in the league, Detroit has been playing even basketball as of late, going 5-5 in their past ten games. Utah is the opposite, falling 6.5 back of the lead in the West after picking up just one win over its past seven games.

The Pistons are second to last in the Eastern Conference and have won two of their past five games but are coming off a 133-131 win over the Kings. Saddiq Bey had a team-high 30 points. Kelly Olynyk made his long-awaited return, putting up 22 points. It was his first game since November 10.

Jerami Grant leads the team in scoring, but he’s still out with a thumb injury. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Grant has been the subject of many trade rumors. With Grant out, Cade Cunningham is the man in Detroit, averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists a night.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are fourth in the Western Conference but are on a two-game losing streak. They’re coming off a 116-111 loss to the Rockets. Bojan Bogdanovic put up a game-high 29 points in the effort.

Donovan Mitchell leads the team in scoring, but he’s currently in concussion protocol after a collision against the Lakers on Monday. Bogdanovic is Utah’s second-leading scorer, with 18 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a night.

The Jazz are the highest-scoring team in the NBA, averaging 114.8 points a game, while the Pistons are 28th with 101.8. Defensively, Utah isn’t as strong as they are offensively, but they’re much better than Detroit. The Jazz sits 12th in opponent scoring, limiting teams to 107.5 points a game, while the Pistons allow 111.5. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 217.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 221.6.

Against the spread, Detroit is 21-23 and 10-13 on the road, while Utah is 20-24-1 and 8-14-1 at home. The Pistons are 0-5 ATS over their past five after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game, while Utah is 1-6 ATS in their past seven games.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model thinks there is value with Detroit in this matchup. According to the model, the Pistons have a 24.07 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +315, and an expected point margin of -8.2. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has Detroit at +750 on the moneyline and +14.5 on the spread.

The model recommends the Pistons moneyline, based on the value payout, and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. However, it doesn’t feel as strongly about a wager on the over, giving that bet only two-and-a-half stars.