Draymond Green Clears COVID-19 Protocols, Expected to Return Monday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Golden State Warriors’ power forward Draymond Green has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is set to return to the lineup on Monday. Green hasn’t played since Christmas Day but should be in the starting five against the Miami Heat.

Sources: Warriors star Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols. The plan is for Green to play on Monday vs. Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

The six-time All-Defensive player has started 31 games for the Dubs this season and remains an invaluable defensive presence. According to Basketball-Reference, Green has the best Defensive Box Plus/Minus of any Warriors player who has played more than one game and the most Defensive Win Shares on the team.

Green’s return means that Otto Porter Jr. will return to a reserve role. Porter Jr. has been outstanding in the starting lineup, averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in three starts.

The Warriors split a pair of games without Green in the lineup. They’ll be taking on a Heat squad playing the second night of a back-to-back. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game as Sunday’s contests start to wrap up.