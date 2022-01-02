Emmanuel Sanders is inactive for Week 17 against the Falcons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Bills announced that Emmanuel Sanders is inactive for their Week 17 game against the Falcons.

Sanders didn’t practice all week and will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. In the first half of Buffalo’s Week 14 game, he suffered the injury against the Buccaneers. The knee injury kept Sanders out of Week 15, but he did suit up against the Patriots in Week 16. However, Sanders didn’t have a great showing against New England, putting 20 yards on two receptions.

This season, Sanders is third on the team in receiving yards with 626, and he’s also caught four touchdown passes.

Gabriel Davis is expected to fill the void left by Sanders. Also listed as inactive for the Bill are Matt Breida, Bobby Hart, Tommy Sweeney, Vernon Butler and Boogie Basham.

