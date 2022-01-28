EPL RELEGATION FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS: Can Everton Stop the Bleeding Before it's too late? by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the January transfer window coming to a close next week, the picture of relegation prospects is coming more into focus. The predictable spat of fired managers and desperation signings will impact who stays up and who is sent packing. With crucial matches in the next few weeks on tap among the basement dwellers, the odds could change drastically in a very short time, so it’s time to lock in your positions on the chronic failures of the Premier League. We have your clubs of woe covered right here but make sure you check out all the futures odds for the EPL at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Norwich City (-450) has had a decent couple of weeks and has seen the odds of their relegation cut in half since the start of 2022. After spending most of this year’s campaign in dead last place, the Canaries have somehow managed to pull off back-to-back wins this month. Better still is that these crucial wins came against fellow relegation suspects, Everton and Watford. With the pair of victories, the neon yellow whipping boys have poked their beaks out of the relegation zone into the 17th spot. However, even with this recent success, the Canaries will still be hardpressed to escape the mineshaft. With no signings in the January window and the grim task of facing Liverpool and Manchester City back-to-back in February, Norwich remains the top candidate for failure.

Watford (-270) has continued their extremely bad form in the basement and has bolstered their excellent chances of returning to the second tier of English football. Their crucial 3-0 loss and horrific play against Norwich last week have prompted desperate measures. Watford fired manager Claudio Ranieri in hopes of lighting a fire underneath its underperforming players. Next weekend, an even more crucial match awaits The Hornets as they face last place, Burnley, away. A team that also has two games in hand on them, this is a must-win for Watford. A position on Watford getting relegated remains a safe bet. We recall that this is a team without a win since November 20, when they defeated a half-hearted Manchester United.

There has been some progress at St James Park, which could spell bad news for the rest of the EPL. With the new owners at Newcastle (-160) effectively being an entire country that happens to be floating on oil, the prospects of landing big names this summer are quite good. The possibility of which was only harmed in the January window by Newcastle’s unflattering tabular position. Three matches into 2022, things are looking up for The Maggies as they have yet to lose a game and are now only one point from safety. The addition of Burnley striker Chris Wood has been an excellent partnership for Allan Saint-Maximin, who has looked very sharp in recent weeks. Stay away from taking this club to go down as they look like a team on the rise.

While many bottom clubs have increased their chances of survival in the EPL, Everton (+470) has been doing the opposite. The odds for Everton’s demise have doubled in the space of two weeks. Last week’s loss to Aston Villa comes on the back of a disastrous loss to the Canaries and the sacking of the very unpopular Rafael Benitez. The absence of the usual new manager bump becomes even worse when you consider that this team has slipped from top four contenders to relegation candidates in only eight weeks. Everton could see their thinning four-point cushion erode even further with a problematic meeting next week versus a resurgent Newcastle. At (+470), Everton is still a juicy pick as the pressure mounts on the club and especially on the new interim manager, Duncan Ferguson. A man without any managerial experience whatsoever.

