EPL RELEGATION FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS: No Richarlison, no more EPL play for Everton?

With the 2021-22 season past its midway point and the title race looking very familiar, more attention is now focussing on the bottom end of the table, where relegation battles are still anyone’s guess. With the January transfer window open, many clubs near the basement will be splashing the cash on roster improvements to try and stave off the dreaded relegation to the Championship division. Who are the leading candidates earmarked for failure in 2022? We look at some of the least promising clubs in the league as this year’s relegation battle heats up, but don’t forget to check out all the odds for other EPL futures at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Norwich City (-1050) is the odds on favorites for failure this season. The Canaries of Norwich have become the canaries in the mineshaft this season, with disaster upon disaster plaguing the team as they have become the league laughing stock. Norwich City has only won two games this season and has been winless since mid-November. With a flair for play as attractive as their neon yellow and green kits, they have mustered only a single goal in nearly two months and have been outscored 15-1 in that time. By far the league’s worst scoring team with only eight goals, they also share the honor of being the worst defensively. If you need a slump buster, this is your ticket. They are terrible and will continue to be just that.

Premier League newbies have a very high likelihood of failure in the first year in the league. Watford (-180) is no exception as they sit on a razor’s edge in the tables in their first year back in the EPL. Only two points into safety, Watford is in a fight for survival. Winless in their past six, Watford has been slipping down the table and has already amassed 13 defeats which is equally as bad as Norwich City. There is risk in a Watford relegation prop, though, as they have had some decent performances to show its supporters some glimmers of hope. Most notably, a 4-1 defeat of Manchester United. The Hornets also had fine performances in losses against top clubs Chelsea and Arsenal, losing by only a single goal in both matches. Don’t be fooled by Watford’s giant collection of losses, as they may be a much better club than the win-loss ratio indicates.

Another specialist in failure this season is Newcastle United (-160). Though hopeful under new wealthy ownership this season, Magpie supporters have continued their long-suffering position in the league’s basement. Even with the new and ambitious owners at the helm, this club will still have trouble attracting talent. Big names in world football will be a tough sell because of the inherent risk in joining a rescue operation. They remain a reasonably safe bet to fail because they are limited to signing top players. Still, the window is open, and they are actively pursuing some big names. However, one of their chief targets, former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has shunned Newcastle’s approaches and opted to join rivals Aston Villa instead. Despite failing to land that fish, the newfound wealth in Newcastle presents a risk for those betting on their failure because sometimes money can buy happiness.

At long odds, we have the Merseyside flops in waiting, Everton FC (+1000). Everton is doing everything possible to join the league’s most dismal ranks. With a campaign that began with a star player being suspended over the most dubious of crimes, Everton’s season has been in constant decay. Even with the new manager and perennial winner, Rafael Benitez, in charge of the Toffees, the blue side of Liverpool is growing increasingly nervous. With only one win since September and a shocking 4-1 defeat to hated rivals Liverpool, the depths to Everton’s demise seem unbounded. With team infighting, one of the league’s lowest spending owners, and an injured Richarlison with an unknown return date, Everton at +1000 are a great outsider to somehow snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

