Flyers' Carter Hart Starting Monday vs. Stars

Philadelphia Flyers netminder Carter Hart will start tonight’s contest against the Dallas Stars – this according to NBCS reporter Jordan Hall.

Carter Hart to start vs. Stars. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) January 23, 2022

Hart ($7,200 on FanDuel) did not start Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres but was needed in relief after watching Martin Jones give up four goals on eight shots. The 23-year-old subsequently stopped 14 of 16 shots as Philly lost its 11th straight game 6-3.

It’s been a rough stretch for Hart of late, who hasn’t won a start since December 14. Since then, he’s posted an 0-5-2 mark with a .902 save percentage. For the season, Hart’s compiled an overall record of 7-13-5 to go along with a .911 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average.

This will be Hart’s first start against Dallas this season, as Jones got the call in the initial meeting back on November 13 – a 5-2 Philly loss. The Stars rank 18th in offense at 2.9 goals per game and average close to 30 shots on the road. Hart’s recent stretch makes him a risky option in DFS circles (albeit low-owned).

Fanduel Sportsbook currently has the Flyers +142 on tonight’s moneyline.