Four Prop Bets To Consider Before Rams-49ers NFC Championship Game

The fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday with both the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line.

The Rams enter Sunday a 3.5-point home favorite after advancing past the fifth-seeded Arizona Cardinals and second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers are looking for their third straight upset after defeating the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys and stunning the top-ranked Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

If you’re looking to place a wager on Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but don’t want to pick a side or the total (45.5), we’ve highlighted four prop bets to consider. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matthew Stafford anytime touchdown scorer +600

Stafford, given the fact the Rams have so many red-zone options, hasn’t been a key factor on the goal line throughout the season. However, the 33-year-old does have rushing touchdowns in each of the last two games on a pair of goal-to-go quarterback sneaks. Perhaps that has become a must-have staple for head coach Sean McVay despite both Cam Akers and Sony Michel in the backfield? Well, given the fact you’re getting Stafford at 6-to-1, it’s an enticing wager.

Los Angeles Rams to win both halves +245

The Rams took their foot off the gas in the divisional round against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and we’d like to think McVay learned his lesson in that regard. The Rams have the benefit of playing at home and should be more than ready given that San Francisco won each of the two times they played this season. We can see LA getting out to a lead early and continuing to do what they need to pull away.

Deebo Samuel anytime touchdown scorer -110

Samuel failed to score in the divisional round upset against the Packers, but he enters Sunday having scored in 11 of his 18 games (including postseason) this season. The dual-threat Samuel has 15 touchdowns in 18 games while turning into a major focus of San Francisco’s rushing attack. He also has three touchdowns in two games against the Rams on the campaign.

Cooper Kupp Over 103.5 total yards -115

Disclaimer: Kupp’s total is set at 99.5 yards (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook so we’d advise shopping around. Other than that, it’s insane how productive Kupp has been this season, leading the league in receiving yards. He recorded 104 or more yards in 12 regular-season games and made his 13th time of the campaign with a 183-yard outburst against the Buccaneers last Sunday. Additionally, Kupp recorded 118 and 122 yards respectively in each of his two games against the 49ers this season.