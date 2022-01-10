Gabriel Landeskog tests positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kraken by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Denver Post’s Mike Chambers reports that Gabriel Landeskog will not play Monday against the Kraken after testing positive for COVID-19.

JB says Landeskog had two positives, so it's confirmed. https://t.co/rcBmuUE16A — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 10, 2022

Landeskog will have to clear the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols before he is eligible to return.

Colorado’s offense has been lights out this season, and that includes Landeskog.

Landeskog makes up one-third of the league’s best line. He’s put up 14 goals and 21 assists through 26 games.

With Landeskog out, we expect Andre Burakovsky to slide into his place on the Avs top line.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Avalanche are a -400 on the moneyline and a -2.5 on the puck line against the Kraken. In addition, the oddsmakers have set the over/under at a whopping seven goals.

Colorado is third in the Western Conference and is riding a four-game win streak.

There are few times you’ll see an NHL line as lopsided as the Avalanche-Kraken game, so head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see if you can find an edge in the odds.