Gardner Minshew Under Center vs. Cowboys in Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles announced their inactives for their regular season finale, and Minshew-Mania quickly exploded.

With a playoff spot already guaranteed, the Eagles elected to rest starting quarterback Jalen Hurts on Saturday night, meaning Gardner Minshew will be under center for their NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gardner Minshew officially the starter for the #Eagles, who are resting key guys. https://t.co/Wk82ESSL3K — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 8, 2022

This season, Minshew has started one game for the Eagles, completing 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The Washington State product started the game by completing 12 straight passes, finishing the first half with a perfect quarterback rating. Through three seasons, Minshew has yet to play against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys’ pass defense has been opportunistic this season, leading the league in interceptions while also giving up the ninth-most yards per game.

The betting line moved substantially in favor of the Cowboys after the Minshew news was announced. The Eagles moved from +3.5 underdogs to +6.5, per the line info at FanDuel Sportsbook.